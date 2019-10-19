Stunning three-bed K Club home comes on the market

Number 941 Ladycastle, The K- Club, Straffan has come on the market.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

Coonan Property have brought to the market, this generously proportioned three-bedroom detached home extending to approximately 152.8 sq. m. (c. 1645 sq. ft.). The property comprises of a large kitchen, sitting room, utility and guest toilet, main bathroom and three double bedrooms with ensuite facilities.

It boasts premium fixtures and fittings and superb quality finish throughout.

This is an exceptional exclusive development with an enviable position adjacent to the world-renowned K Club. Golf fees are paid for the next 18 months. Viewings are highly recommended and the property has a guide price of €495,000

For further information please contact Edward Cummins on 01 628 6128 or email: edwardc@coonan.com