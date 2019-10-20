Agreed projects must be delivered in Naas, says councillor

A Naas councillor is complaining that a list of issues that need to be addressed in the town have so far been overlooked.

These include providing public access to Oldtown Gardens, the provision of signposting directing people to the canal area, a car park extension at the spo0rts facility on Caragh Road and the provision of hoardings where election posters can be displayed (so that election posters can be confined to a single location).

Cllr Seamie Moore told a Naas Municipal District meeting that sub committees made up of councillors and KCC officials should be set up “to assist in delivering agreed projects (for the Naas area).”

He added: “I’m really disappointed with the output from some council officials. Some of these requests have not been dealt with in five years and I need to get results.”

Cllr Vincent P Martin said he was surprised at the delay. “There is a litany of things to be done that have not been done.”

Cllr Moore read out a list of 19 items which he said have not been fully resolved.

They also included alleged abuse of car park spaces by taxis, a commitment to start affordable housing development this year and the completion of work to put cables under the ground.

Kildare County Council said a request to set up sub committees is a matter for the councillors.

However before this happens “further detail would be needed in relation to the number of projects referred to, the details of the project and the history that is impacting on their delivery”.

The council said that the remit of any sub committee would need to be established.

It also said that an indication of the resources that would be required to set up and operate the sub committees would also be needed before these could be set up.