Well-known Naas building is in line for a renovation

One of the better-known buildings in Naas is to get a facelift. A planning application has been lodged with Kildare County Council to make changes to the exterior of Poplar House, between Grace’s pub and Hayden’s pub at Poplar Square.

DCDS Holdings, which has an address listed at Balmoral, Navan, Co Meath, is seeking permission for the full removal of the existing slate mansard (sloping) façade and windows on first, second and roof (plant area enclosure) levels.

It wants to replace these with an architectural panelled mansard façade (slate grey) and full window replacement to these levels, with minor alterations and associated site works.

FBS Insurance, one of Ireland's largest property and casualty insurers, had maintained one of the 33 offices it has in the country at Poplar House .

The branch’s eight staff relocated from Poplar House to the Naas Town Centre building over two years ago.