Public invited to world-class talks, exhibitions and concerts at Maynooth University

Maynooth University throws open its doors for Research 2019, showcasing world-class lectures, spectacular exhibitions, music, and lively events to spark all interests.

Open to the public for five days – from Monday 21 to Friday 25 October – the list of events for Research Week 2019 is as long as it is varied – spanning global politics, astronomy and the search for new planets, the impact of social media in culture, and a host of fun events, competitions and concerts.

Speaking on international events, Turkish journalist Ece Temelkuran, an award-winning author and political campaigner, will share her unique insights on the rise of authoritarian populism in her talk, ‘The Joy of Dignity against the Evil of Banality.’ Her latest book, How to Lose a Country: The 7 Steps from Democracy to Dictatorship, was described as “essential” reading by acclaimed author Margaret Atwood.

The global influence of social media on cultural and political life is a key theme of this year’s Research Week. Ivanka Trump and social memes that went viral around her G20 summit appearance is the not-to-be-missed topic of Prof Maria Pramaggiore’s Inaugural Lecture ‘Princess President? Gender, Power and the Meme-ing of Ivanka Trump.’

Dr Paul Ryan shares his research on the growth of digital intimacy in Ireland in his talk ‘From Instagram to OnlyFans: The Creation of Digital Intimacy in the Lives of Migrant Male Sex Workers.’

Fans of the next frontier of space exploration can look forward to astrophysicist Dr Emma Whelan’s lecture on the search for planets outside our solar system in her talk, ‘Planet Hunters: How Maynooth University Astronomers are Searching for New Worlds.’ An exhibition of astronomical images taken by Maynooth University students during their studies in the Observatoire de Haute Provence, titled Maynooth’s Eye on the Universe, runs throughout the week.

The rich diversity of life on campus has inspired an intriguing talk and exhibition exploring the ultrasonic sounds used by bats for acoustic orientation called ‘echolocation.’ Dr Iain McCurdy of the Department of Music discusses the technology and results of a sonic survey of Maynooth University’s bats in his talk ‘Encountering Maynooth's Bats.’

And music is the inspiration behind another intriguing exhibition: a ‘Virtual Chapel -- an interactive recreation of the acoustics and reverberant quality of St Patrick's College Chapel.’

In two events that will be of interest to parents, teachers and guidance counsellors, Prof Sinéad McGilloway and Dr Catriona O’Toole discuss the latest research on nurturing child wellbeing in schools, while Dr Tatiana Andreeva from the School of Business hosts an interactive workshop on shaping a future healthcare system.

Don’t miss fun events such as ‘MU Ignite,’ where researchers make a series of speedy presentations about the most captivating aspects of their research; the ‘3 Minute Thesis,’ a fast-moving academic competition; and Dr Mindflip’s Ultimate Learning Experience, an immersive physics experience in a custom-designed vintage caravan.

Maynooth Research Week is an opportunity for the public to see the extraordinary impact of Maynooth University research up close, with many exciting and creative events running throughout the week.

Full programme of events: www.maynoothuniversity.ie/ research-week