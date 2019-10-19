Bandstand needed to showcase talent in Naas

A bandstand should be erected in Naas — to showcase artistic talent.

Green Party councillor Vincent P Martin has asked Kildare County Council to examine the feasibility to providing a bandstand in the town centre.

Cllr Martin suggested a circular or semicircular structure which would be combined to accommodate and showcase local musical talent as well as providing a venue for festival performances.

“We have an abundance of musical talent and we should encourage and showcase this. A bandstand would help to promote the arts.”

He also suggested that it would be provided when any new car park spaces become available, rather than sacrificing existing spaces to the project.

Kildare County Council said this could be examined as part of any future plans developed for Naas town centre.

Kildare County Council has plans for a plaza style development, similar to outside Naas Courthouse, at Poplar Square. This €3m project, which includes bus stops, cycle lanes and improved facilities for bus passengers on Dublin Road, was approved by Naas councillors over three years ago.