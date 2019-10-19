Delay in providing new bus shelters in the Naas area

A number of bus shelters earmarked for the greater Naas area have not yet been constructed.

The proposals are part of a comprehensive programme of constructing shelters at bus stops around County Kildare

These include two on opposite sides of the Newbridge road, near Sheehy Motors. Electrical supply in this location was listed as a possible difficulty, but the work is supposed to be done this year. However talks have taken place with the National Transport Authority.

Shelters have also been earmarked for Johnstown and Kill and these have not yet been constructed though discussions have taken place with the NTA.

Two more earmarked for Sallins at Chapel Lane/Flanagan’s pub and on the other side of the street have likewise not been provided.

Shelters requested for a number of areas including different locations in Kill, Sallins, Johnstown and Sallins have been ruled out for a variety of reasons.

Also ruled out was a request for a shelter near Post Office building in Two Mile House, partly because the location is 2kms from the actual village and there is no bus pole to indicate the actual position of the bus stop.

Naas Mayor Carmel Kelly said that the Naas area has not fared well in terms of getting bus shelters provided.

Also Cllr Bill Clear wants the NTA to install two bus shelters, one at Naas Hospital and the other on the Dublin Road at the entrance to Roseville because “these are busy stops and are very exposed to the elements.”

According to Kildare County Council due to limited resources and the significant workload associated with delivering the roadworks programme in the Naas area “it has not been possible to deliver on this project.” KCC also said that when the roadworks programme is complete and resources become available “this item will be progressed.”