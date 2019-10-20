Call for update on Newbridge's Millfield redress scheme

A Newbridge councillor called for an update on the redress scheme for residents of the Millfield Estate in Newbridge.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy put down a motion on the matter at Wednesday's Newbridge Kildare Municipal District meeting (October 16), calling for the council to update the members on the situation.

Six terraced homes in Millfield were gutted by fire in fifteen minutes in 2015.

A case study released in August 2017 found the homes were ‘not in compliance with building regulations’.