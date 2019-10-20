New Newbridge parish app launched

Newbridge Parish has launched a new parish app.

Called Newbridge Parish, the aim is to help with communicating parish news to local parishioners.

It can be downloaded onto mobile phones from the Google Play Store (Android phones/tablets) or from the App store (on iPhones/iPads).

Meanwhile, Newbridge Parish Share Food continues to accept food donations.

Items in special demand at present include soup, tinned meat, crackers, tinned vegetables and curry sauce.

They can be donated at local churches and at the Parish Centre, SuperValu, Dealz, Dunnes Stores and Tesco. The group thanked all its donors.