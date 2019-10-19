Open auditions for LARK’s Kildare's Cinderella production in 2020
Rehearsals in full swing for last year’s sell out show
LARK Musical Society will kick off their 2019/20 programme on Sunday 20 October with their audition day which takes place in the Academy School Building at 11am.
“Auditions are open to both new and past members of the society and we are really excited about the team getting back together,” said PRO Kym Kelly.
This year, LARK will put on two separate events with a gala concert planned for mid-December. Rehearsals for this concert will start at the end of October.
The musical of choice this year is Cinderella and as with all other shows, this will take place in March.
“LARK Kildare would be delighted to welcome some new late teen/adult cast members. If you would like to joinus for what guarantees to be a fun term, please join them us Sunday 20 October from 11am,” said the group.
LARK Kildare had a full house run for their 2019 production of Seussical the Musical, which was held last March.
The talented crew even got a tweet Monty Python’s Eric Idle in response to their latest production choice Seussical the Musical.
Co-conceived by Monty Python’s very own Eric Idle, his tweet in response to their latest poster simply read ‘“Oh the places you’ll go” which is part of the show.
According to PRO Kym Kelly, who described the tweet at the time as ‘pretty cool’, her twitter ‘literally blew up after that’. She added that his message of support was a huge boost for the cast, who also received some videos of support from Mrs Brownes Boys when they were filming.
