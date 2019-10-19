Clane students exhibit photographs at Riverbank Centre

A photogrpahic exhibition by transition year students at St Farnan’s is running at the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge until October 19 coming.

On Monday, October 7, students from the 2019 TY class, families and friends, joined with the management and staff of St Farnan’s to the launch the In Transition photographic at the Riverbank McKenna Gallery. “This is the first time the school has held an exhibition in a public gallery. We hope that this collaboration will continue with many other projects planned for the future,” said Tanya Flanagan, St Farnan’s.

The exhibition contains images by students in last year’s TY class in the photography module they undertook with Ms Richardson.