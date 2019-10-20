Clane to run an autism friendly initiative

Clane is one of eleven towns in the country which is taking part in a special project to become an autism friendly town.

But first the town will have a two day session to raise awareness of people on the autistic spectrum.

On Friday and Saturday, October 25 and 26, Clane Autism Awareness will hold a special session in the Parish Office behind Main Street, where members of the public can be helped to get some idea of what life is like for someone on the autistic spectrum.

The event, which is being organised by AsIAm, and supported by the Kildare Library Service, will involve running through various aspects of sensory processes.

Louise Cullen said the council have been fantastic in funding the project.

People from Clane Autism Awareness, including parents and other volunteers, will be at stations to aid the public.

Louise said that Clane is one of 11 towns in the country which will run an autism friendly initiative.

“We have to engage with everybody,” she said.

They need the agreement of businesses and other elements and the response has been very positive on that.

It involves doing a free evaluation of a premises and making recommendations, which could involve, where technically possible, for example, creating a quiet space for someone or providing something with which one could fidget.

Louise is optimistic about the project.

She reminded us that Scoil Bhride runs a special autism spectrum class.

Supervalu in Clane have also taken a local lead with their fixed periods in the store to create friendly conditions for those on the spectrum.