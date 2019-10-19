Clane 10k run in aid of Acquired Brain Injury Ireland

A special event in Clane next month has been inspired by a young brain injury survivor.

The Clane 10k run is inspired brain injury survivor Jack Fadden who suffered a bleed on the brain when he was just 21 years of age.

The run on November 9 is in aid of Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

This marks the fourth year of this sell-out event, sponsored by T&I Fitouts.

More than 750 participants took part in the event last year and this year, it is expected to grow even bigger.

The Clane 10k has already become a firm favourite on the Irish running calendar and €60,000 has been raised to date to make life better for brain injury survivors in Ireland. A 5k Family Fun Run will also take place on the day.

Organiser Conor McCaffrey said: “The Clane 10k was borne out of a need to do something to make life better for people after brain injury. As friends of Jack, we saw the struggles he went through after his injury. We also saw the incredible strides he made with support from Acquired Brain Injury Ireland and his keyworker Aidan. He showed amazing determination to make progress in his rehabilitation. Organising this event is our way to give something back to the community and help more brain injury survivors in Ireland.

“Entrants receive a technical t-shirt and bespoke medal with post-race refreshments provided courtesy of Clane GAA. The race starts at 10am.”

Registrations are open now on www.popupraces.ie