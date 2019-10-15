Big medal haul for Rathangan in WMAI 4 Nations Karate Championships

Rathangan School of Katate is celebrating a very successful WMAI 4 Nations Karate Championships at the National Basketball Arena Tallaght on October 5.

They did themselves and the club very proud according to their chief instructor, Sean O'Brien.

"We had seven competitors selected from the club joining the WMAI main squad of over 30 competitors for this event they all trained very hard attending Kumite (fighting) and Kata (forms) classes in the club, and attending WMAI squad training for the last few months in preparation for the event," he said.



The seven students selected from Rathangan School of Karate were:



1. Ella Mc Loughlin 10/12yrs won Bronze in the Individual Kata (forms) and a Bronze in the Individual Kumite (fighting) and a Silver for Team Fighting

2. Sophie Reid 10/12yrs won Silver in Individual Kumite and a Silver in team fighting plus a Bronze in Individual Kate

3. Neila Stenson won Bronze in Team Fighting

4. Sennan Duffy 6yrs and under category Kumite (fighting) won Bronze in his first ever Karate event and has only been training for a few months all down to his dedication in class

5. Alex Corcoran 8/10yrs category Kumite. Alex won two Bronze - one in team event and one in Kata

6. Evan Corcoran 8/10yrs category won Bronze in Kumite (fighting)

7. Reece Dowling 10/12yrs won a Bronze in Team Kumite



The overall medals won for all clubs within WMAI were seven Gold, eight Silver and 29 Bronze.

"WMAI are so proud of each and every one of the competitors who took part," said Sean.



Rathangan School of Karate train every Thursday from 6.30pm to 7.30pm in the Community Center in Rathangan. New members all welcome. Please call Sensei Sean O Brien on 0872504421 for further information.