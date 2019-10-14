Education is a key in Road Safety Week in Kildare

Road safety education played a key role in this years Road Safety Week in County Kildare.

Primary and Secondary school students received various road safety education programmes by several stakeholders.

Kildare County Council hosted the AXA road safe roadshow on Tuesday 8 October while the Rotary Club hosted their ‘Just One Life’ programme on Thursday 10 October.

Both programmes target second level students in Transition Year and Leaving Cert Applied. An additional programme called ‘Drive 4 Life’ was provided by Kildare County Council in Monasterevin, Leixlip and Naas.

An RSA Regional Promotions Officer visited primary schools in North Kildare and will

return on Monday 14 to the Newbridge area.

Tyre safety and awareness on the consequences on drug driving are also key parts of Irish Road Safety week and are led nationally by the gardaí and the RSA and supported locally.

The Kildare Road Safety Working Group also met this week with education, enforcement and engineering forming part of the agenda alongside discussions on a new Road Safety Plan for the county.

The committee consists of officials from the council, the Gardaí, RSA, NRDO and fire and ambulance services.

County Kildare’s Road Safety Officer Declan Keogh said while education is a key to road safety, everyone needs to play their part. “Road safety week is an important time of the year; it allows us to bring an extra focus on how road users should

conduct and prepare themselves while using the road. Early intervention and early detection are key parts of road safety, those being education and enforcement, however, we can give as many talks and presentations as we like to people, at the

end of the day, people themselves also need to play their part in making sure they and their loved ones are safe on the road. The gardaí are doing a fantastic job in detecting and prosecuting drivers for flouting the rules of the road and long may that continue, but again, it always goes back to the individual who needs to be responsible for themselves and their own actions in order to prevent or at least minimise something from happening while on the road.”

The Kildare Road Safety Working Group is advising drivers to ensure they obey the rules of the road fully and for vulnerable road users to be more conscious of their surrounding and make themselves more visible to others.