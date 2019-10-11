Kildare woman lost five stone

Kildare town woman Jennifer Kavanagh has transformed her life, losing an incredible five stone (31kgs).

And she has just been named as a finalist of the annual Unislim Awards.

“Growing up, I was always a bit of a yo-yo dieter,” Jennifer said. “I had issues with my weight during my teenage years and my early twenties were not easy. I lost quite a bit of weight before I got married and put it right back on afterward. Then I had my two kids and I piled on even more.

“Like a lot of women my dress size just crept up and up and up over the years and I was fed up. I was trapped in a cycle where I would lose a stone and then say ‘bye-bye, I am off, I have lost a dress size!’

“Then I would be back a few months later, a bit embarrassed, but the leaders never judged. When I re-joined Unislim a couple of years ago it was different, I decided I was never going to leave my fab leader Breda’s side again and that I was doing it for me, not a special occasion. I kept going to class because if you sort of do something it will only sort of work.

“The thing I have learned is that Unislim has to be a lifestyle, and that is what is so attractive about it. You can’t just lose a stone for a wedding and then stop going. I used to go on holidays and eat all around me, and then starve myself when I got home before I would end up binging on bread. Now I have a structure and start off every morning with a great breakfast, Unislim gave me the tools to live a healthier life.

“I am now much more mindful of what I eat. A defining moment for me was when I was shopping with my son and I encouraged him to buy some biscuits, but he said he never ate them.

“It made me realize that all the years in the house it had been me eating all the biscuits in the cupboards, not my kids.

“My life has changed so much, I am so much happier. I feel more energetic, I feel more confident and I feel less afraid. I used to not go to anything spontaneously as I would need to think about the outfit for hours and get suck-in pants and all of that, whereas now I am out the door in less than ten minutes.

“There are no disadvantages to losing weight in my opinion. My advice to others would be is not to let it overwhelm you. Telling them to lose five stone sounds so impossible, so break it down into small wins; five pounds at a time. You’ll never look back.”

Due to her incredible success, Jennifer has made it into the shortlist of 12 ‘Unislimmers’ from across the country, and next Thursday, October 17, she will take to the catwalk in the annual Unislim Awards in Dublin, where the winner will walk away with €1,000.