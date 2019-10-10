Applications open for Croí Laighean Credit Union Pat Jones Student Bursary Award

Croí Laighean Credit Union were delighted to present a plaque to Eddie Collins, Principal of St Farnan’s Post Primary School in Prosperous last Wednesday.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

This plaque is in recognition of former students Nathan Bolger and Lauren Mitchell who won The Pat Jones Student Bursary Award for 2019.

The bursary award offers students across six schools in the common bond of Croí Laighean Credit Union the opportunity to win 6,000 towards their third level education.

The application form for The Pat Jones Student Bursary Award 2020 can be found by clicking here