Overcast and occasionally wet day in Kildare today
Bring your brolly!
A day for the umbrella
Today, Thursday, October 10, Kildare will be overcast and occasionally wet.
The light rain we're currently experiencing will ease until the mid afternoon and then later, well after dark. Notwithstanding that, the temperatures could reach as high as 16 degress. Wind will be southerly and light.
Friday and Saturday look pretty much the same, albeit with less rain and slightly cooler temperatures.
