Overcast and occasionally wet day in Kildare today

Bring your brolly!

Leinster Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Overcast and occasionally day in Kildare today

A day for the umbrella

Today, Thursday, October 10, Kildare will be overcast and occasionally wet.

The light rain we're currently experiencing will ease until the mid afternoon and then later, well after dark. Notwithstanding that, the temperatures could reach as high as  16 degress. Wind will be southerly and light.

Friday and Saturday look pretty much the same, albeit with less rain and slightly cooler temperatures.