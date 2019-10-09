Kildare Spar store hailed as best of the best

The team from Heaphy’s SPAR in Allenwood have scooped joint first in the Pursuit of Excellence Forecourt category in Ireland at this year’s National Q Mark Awards.

The Q Mark Awards are associated with Quality and Excellence in the minds of Irish consumers and it is the only system which allows businesses monitor 100% of their processes and procedures 100% of the time. Winning this award has shown that Heaphy’s SPAR truly cares about their customers and is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that it achieves the highest possible standards at all times.

According to Colin Donnelly, SPAR Sales Director, “The team at Heaphy’s SPAR in Allenwood are very worthy winners of this award. The standards in this store always extremely high and they are always striving for excellence. We are delighted to see them being recognised for their efforts and are very proud of the team.”

Sean Heaphy of the H2 Group said, “The Q Mark is an integral part of our business’s DNA and we are delighted that our standards are worthy of this prestigious national award.”