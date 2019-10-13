New footpath needed to Basin Street and Naas town centre

A new footpath is needed linking Basin Street with the town centre in Naas, says a local councillor.

The busy thoroughfare is currently six and a half metres wide at the town end and expands to nine metres further away.

Bill Clear asked the county council to cost a footpath at a recent Naas Municipal District meeting.

“Many children and teenagers going to schools use it . There is no footpath anywhere from the canal area to the town,” he said.

He added: “This is not safe for children and if the area needs to be made a one way route for section of it then, then do be it. It’s 10 metres long so it should not be a big project.”

“You cannot have children on the road with vehicles. The priority is with the car and not with the pedestrian or cyclist,” he said.

KCC responded that due to the limited road width at that location, it is not possible to provide a footpath without removing vehicles, but the issue should be considered as part of the Naas Transport Plan “which is currently being developed.”

District Engineer David Reel said there is a problem because of the lack of width and the area would have to be pedestrianised or made a one way route and “this will have knock on effects.”