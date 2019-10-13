KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Family home close to Kilcock

Portgloriam, Kilcock is an exceptional five bedroom (c. 2,690 sq. ft.) detached family home set on six acres, just 35 minutes from Dublin.

This stunning home is approached by a tree lined avenue with paddocks on both sides and surrounded by mature and beautifully landscaped gardens.

"The interior is presented and maintained to the highest standard by the current owner and should appeal to most buyer tastes. The accommodation is bright and spacious with rooms for all occasions, including a 5 large double bedrooms two of which are ensuite, a gorgeous country style kitchen, a large study and sunroom overlooking the gardens," said Coonan Property.

The property also comes with a double front garage with roller shutter doors (400 sq. ft.). The location is ideal for anyone looking rural living yet easily accessible to Dublin with the M4 just 3 kilometres away and very close to Kilcock, Maynooth and Celbridge.

It is up for sale with a guide price of €775,000.

For further information please contact Michael Wright on +353 1 628 6128 or email mickw@coonan.com