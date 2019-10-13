Charming Naas farmhouse and 42 acres up for auction

A 42 acre holding with a five bed farmhouse and extensive outbuildings close to Naas and the M7 motorway comes for sale by public auction with a guide price of €700,000.

O’Neill & Co, a Naas based commercial property and auctioneering firm are handling the sale.

The property is situated in the heart of Kildare close to Naas and Newbridge and 2.8km from junction 10 off the M7 motorway.

“The area has seen an increase in population over the past 10 years with many businesses locating there making it an important commercial and services centre for the county. The recent M7 upgrade works with an extra lane and a new exit has further improved accessibility to Dublin and the midlands,” said the auctioneer.

The property is a mature site with a five bedroom farmhouse in need of refurbishment and extensive farm buildings including haysheds, slatted sheds, animal handling facilities and other out houses.

The farmhouse is full of charm and period features and would make a fine family home. It is a traditional two storey build comprising entrance porch, entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room and a bathroom downstairs. It enjoys mature gardens to the front and rear and a concrete yard with separate access from the roadside. The land is in excellent condition throughout and is a mix of arable and pasture. It is laid out in a rectangular configuration and is well sheltered with mature hedgerows and trees. The property will be sold as one lot with a guide price of €700,000.

According to auctioneer Darac O’Neill this presents an ideal opportunity to acquire a unique property in a thriving area and is expected to be much sought after.

The auction will take place on October 23 at 3pm in Lawlors Hotel in Naas. For more information contact O’Neill & Co on 045 856604 or email darac@oneillandco.ie