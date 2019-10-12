Second playground needed in Newbrigde

The urgent need for a second new playground for Newbridge has been highlighted by Kildare TD, Fiona O’Loughlin.

“16 years ago the public playground and two all-weather soccer pitches opened at the Leisure Complex on Station Road in Newbridge, funded by Kildare County Council and the Department of Sports, Arts and Tourism through the National Lottery. However the huge growth in the population of the area means that another playground facility is urgently needed in the town,” she said.

“The current playground beside K-Leisure has seen the huge popularity with local families and is enjoyed year round by children of all ages and has been a massive success for the community.”

She said Linear Park would be an ideal location for a new playground as it would allow parents and children enjoy the surroundings of the River Liffey.