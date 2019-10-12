Three-bed Naas home comes on the market

Altu is a superbly spacious three bedroomed bungalow.

This inviting home is set in a wonderful location on the Sallins Road, just a few minutes walk from the heart of Naas Town. The well proportioned accommodation extends to 145m2 and comprises an entrance hallway, sitting room, kitchen/dining room/living room, utility, bathroom, three bedrooms (main en-suite) and garage. The considerable gardens to the front and rear are low maintenance and very private, with mature trees, lawn and hedging.

Altu’s convenient position allows easy access to the town’s many shops, boutiques, restaurants, hospital and local schools. The M7 and the rail link at Sallins are just a short drive away. The property will be auctioned on Wednesday, October 30 at 3pm in Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas. It has a guide price of €425,000. Appointments to view may be made through Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly, 045 866466 or info@sfor.ie