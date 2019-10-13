Wildlife cinematographer Stafford-Johnson to pay visit to Newbridge

There is no name more synonimous with Irish wildlife than Colin Stafford-Johnson.

This week, the multi-award winning nature and wildlife cinematographer and presenter is visiting Kildare as part of his national tour.

Colin could be considered the Irish David Attenborough, given his encyclopedic knowledge of wildlife and nature.

With over 30 years experience, Colin’s in-depth understanding and appreciation of wildlife here in Ireland, and in the most remote parts of the world, make him a leading wildlife expert.

He has been walking, exploring and filming wildlife along Ireland’s wild Atlantic coast over the last 15 years and recently presented the BBC series Wild Ireland — Edge of the World — that featured some of his highlights.

This Autumn, Colin presents My Wild Atlantic Journey.

Come and hear tales of adventure and misadventure from years spent tracking down some of Ireland’s most elusive creatures — all accompanied by stunning visuals that will make you wish you were there.

The show is suitable for all ages and comes to the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge on October 11.