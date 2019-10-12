Local scientist brings National Science Week to Newbridge

An exciting free family friendly one day event is taking place at Newbridge Town hall this November, on Saturday 16 from 12pm to 4pm for National Science Week.

The Newbridge Science and Technology Community Exhibition will be unique said event organiser Paul Brereton.

“Unlike your regular science event, this one has a sole emphasis on science in the local community and only involves the local community,” he said.

Mr Brereton, a local Newbridge man, explained; “I wanted to cover three essential elements. To supply a platform for local primary and secondary school talent to show off their proud science projects they do during the school year, secondly, to pay homage to the wonderful discoveries and inventions that our amazing business and local serves use every day to make society a better safer place, and three, to raise the profile, awareness and trust in science in society.”

Those taking part include local primary and secondary schools, the gardaí, the fire service, the army, first responders, doctors, library, Bord na Mona, and the local enterprise office.

There will be an emphasis on science opportunities, and much more, and all the organisations involved are proudly there to back and support the local schools who Mr Brereton said are the main stars of the show.

The event is supported by Kildare County Council.

Mr Brereton said; “the council and all the groups involved made this a reality for all our local young scientists.”

This family friendly one day event is taking place at the town hall on November 16 and admission is free.