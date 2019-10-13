Kildare students present mural of Curragh to St Brigids Hospice

Pupils of Scoil Bhride Athgarvan recently presented a mural to Marian McDonald and the team at St Brigids Hospice.

Depicting the Curragh of Kildare, it was made with bottle tops by the pupils.

Pictured above are: Bláthnaid Tennyson, Dr Ena Hanlon, Chairperson Friends of St Brigids Hospice; Carmel McCarthy, Marian McDonnell, Director of Nursing; Sheena O Rourke, the hospice; Nicky Fletchmoore, Kate Gallagher, principal; and Ella Brennan, Katie Franklin, Summer Sweeney, Isabel Ryan, Kelci O Doherty, Aoibheann Tuite, Cillian O'Gara, pupils of Scoil Bhride Athgarvan.