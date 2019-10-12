Representatives from Kildare attractions attend Flavours of Ireland 2019

Representatives from Kildare Village and the Irish National Stud and Gardens travelled to London last week, to attend Flavours of Ireland 2019.

‘Flavours’ is Tourism Ireland’s annual B2B tourism workshop, where tourism companies from Ireland meet and do business with around 120 top UK inbound tour operators.

Now in its 17th year, Flavours of Ireland aims to grow our share of the huge worldwide travel market.

Attended by UK inbound tour operators who bring business to Ireland and the UK from all over the world (including the US, Mainland Europe, Asia, Australasia and Africa), this event was an excellent opportunity for the participating Irish tourism operators to highlight and sell their product to these important decision-makers and to encourage them to feature Kildare and Ireland in their 2020 holiday and tour programmes.

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “Kildare Village, the Irish National Stud & Gardens and Carton House, took the time to join us at our ‘Flavours’ event again this year.

“We very much welcome the business and networking opportunities it presented. Our aim is to increase awareness of Kildare and Ireland among these hugely influential tour operators and to help Ireland and our tourism partners secure a greater share of the huge worldwide tourism market.”