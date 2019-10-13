New book based on Curragh’s hidden history launched
The book captures the changing landscape of The Curragh
Reporter:
Paula Campbell
13 Oct 2019
Email:
paula@leinsterleader.ie
Shauna Gilligan
A new book based on The Curragh’s hidden history, memories and places called Duality will be launched in the library on Friday, October 11 at 7pm.
It will be launched as part of Kildare Readers Festival in the library and is by Shauna Gilligan and Margo McNulty.
Kildare based writer and educator Shauna Gilligan, and Roscommon based artist Margo McNulty have spent the last few years exploring their common interest of shrinking buildings and land memory, both collective and individual, and the materiality of The Curragh.
Arts Act Grants from their respective County Councils enabled them to continue their joint exploration of these concepts — using both the physical and cultural space as starting points.
Over the course of this project, they visited The Curragh together at different times of the day in order to capture the changing landscape and to allow the structure of their collaboration evolve and emerge.
“We used the physical and cultural space as starting points capturing the changing landscape so that the structure of our collaboration evolved and emerged,” said Shauna.
McNulty added that what emerged was a common interest in ‘tracing, drawing and etching the images animate the past. Abandoned places and objects, still in time, can exhale again.’
