Safety concerns at Firmount Cross in Clane

“You will see lots of car bumpers lying on the road at Firmount Cross,” Cllr Padraig McEvoy told the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District committee on October 4.

He was speaking on Cllr Aidan Farrelly’s motion which asked the council to do a safety audit at the junction.

Officials said there were no plans for an audit which would only be carried out when work is progressed or planned details of a revised junction layout are available.

Cllr Farrelly said the junction is an accident black spot and he was getting consistent calls about it.

Cllr McEvoy said there was a blind side as one looked back to Clane coming from the Millicent direction. Cllr Brendan Weld said a roundabout should be considered there.