Safety concerns at Firmount Cross in Clane
Call for audit at the junction
Would roundabout increase safety at Firmount Cross?
“You will see lots of car bumpers lying on the road at Firmount Cross,” Cllr Padraig McEvoy told the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District committee on October 4.
He was speaking on Cllr Aidan Farrelly’s motion which asked the council to do a safety audit at the junction.
Officials said there were no plans for an audit which would only be carried out when work is progressed or planned details of a revised junction layout are available.
Cllr Farrelly said the junction is an accident black spot and he was getting consistent calls about it.
Cllr McEvoy said there was a blind side as one looked back to Clane coming from the Millicent direction. Cllr Brendan Weld said a roundabout should be considered there.
