Road and light conditions on Clane's Capdoo housing plan

A new link road between the R403 Celbridge road and the R407 Kilcock road is one of the key elements of planning permission granted to Ardstone for over 300 housing units at Capdoo.

An Bord Pleanala, which granted the permission on the lands, which are 500 metres north of the town centre, said that the delivery of the link road was a key piece of infrastructure for the town.

Among the conditions is that before the development starts, the developer must submit, for the written agreement of Kildare County Council a detailed design for the link road, including a proposed roundabout on the R407.

The developer will also have to agree a detailed design for the upgrade of the traffic signals at the junction of the R403/Link Road/Brooklands estate.

Lights were initially installed but were never used.

The new lights will include the installation of a traffic CCTV camera and pole at the junction.

All of the communal parking areas at the planned new units must be provided with electrical vehicle charging points. Also in-curtilage car spaces must have electric connections to the exterior of the houses to allow for the installation of future electric vehicle charging points.

Many of the 61 submissions on the plan were critical of design and other issues. The council recommended refusal but the Bord Inspector, Fiona Fair, recommended permission. The plan involves an agreement to build 36 social houses.