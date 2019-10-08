G4S are now hiring customer service assistants for Kildare Village.

With the Christmas season set to begin soon, the Village requires many new customer service assistants. Customer service experience would be advantageous but is not necessary. A positive attitude is essential.

An open day is to be held this Thursday, October 10 at the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge from 10am to 4.30pm. Applicants should be over 18 years of age and are asked to bring their passport, oroof of address within three months, proof of PPS, and

proof of education/employment/unemployment.

For further details please email: humanresource@ie.g4s.com



WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU!!