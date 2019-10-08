New Kildare restaurant awarded two Michelin stars

A new Kildare restaurant has stunned the gastronomic world by winning two Michelin stars, just five months into its existence.

The announcement came only two weeks after they were named Restaurant of the Year by at the Georgina Campbell Irish Food and Hospitality Awards.

Aimsir, is based at Cliff at Lyons near Ardclough, and is lead by Cornwall-born chef Jordan Bailey and his Danish front of house manager and wife Majken Bech-Bailey.

“I don’t know what to say. I was not expecting that. I am blown away. We are very thankful to everyone. It means so much,” chef Jordan Bailey said at the ceremony to announce the new Michelin guide.

According to their website they only moved to Ireland early in 2018 to explore food producers and ingredients. They also got married in their first six months here.

The pair have considerable experience. Jordan was the head chef at 3-star Michelin Maaemo in Oslo, and honed her skills at the 2-star Michelin Henne Kirkeby Kr, also in Denmark.

The restaurant has only six tables and only opens four nights a week.

“As much as possible, everything served in Aimsir is grown or produced on the island of Ireland. An all-island restaurant, the best producers and growers from all over Ireland have been invited to be part of this new celebration of the most powerful, significant and influential force in this country – the weather,” they say on their website.

“At Aimsir we serve a single set menu of around 15 individual servings starting with a series of snacks, then on to savoury dishes from both land and sea, finishing with the sweet section of desserts and petits fours.”

The seasonal tasting menu is €115, with an additional €95 for beverage pairing, or €50 for non-alcoholic beverage pairing.