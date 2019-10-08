1850s cottage near the Curragh on the market for €410K

This spacious cottage located in Martinstown near the Curragh Plains is full of history dating back to its original features from the 1850s with plenty of unique features for an asking price of €410,000.

Maura Donohoe Auctioneers are delighted to present new to the market ‘Bramley Cottage’, Martinstown, The Curragh, Co Kildare, a unique and charming five bedroom detached cottage that boasts original features from 1850 with a stunning bright and spacious modern extension.

Inside the accommodation comprises of an entrance porch, entrance hall, open plan kitchen/dining room, two family sitting rooms, five bedrooms with master en-suite, shower room, laundry room and a main family bathroom. This beautiful family home offers spacious living and is beautifully presented by its current owners.

Outside the property sits on c. 1/3 of an acre with a large private rear garden with mature hedging, trees and shrubs, detached shed, offers ample parking and overlooks exceptional country views. Bramley Cottage is situated in the quiet rural setting of Martinstown and it is within easy reach of the surrounding towns of Newbridge, Kicullen, and Kildare Town.

With Motorway links to the M9 at Kilcullen and the M7 at Newbridge and Naas, this property is a convenient location from which to commute.

There are rail links at nearby Newbridge Train Station. Nationally recognised shopping facilities at Kildare Village and White-Water Shopping Centre in Newbridge are a short drive away. This property is also within a short drive of many quality golf clubs and is within 15 minutes of Naas, The Curragh and Punchestown Racecourse.

This is a stunning home in idyllic surroundings with uninterrupted countryside views.



Viewing of this property is highly recommended and for more information call Maura Donohoe Auctioneers Newbridge on 045 499 688 and more images at www.daft.ie