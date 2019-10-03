Storm Lorenzo: Emergency numbers for Kildare

While Kildare looks set to avoid the worst of Storm Lorenzo, high winds and rain may cause some fallen trees or wires, or spot flooding.

Here's some emergency numbers issued by Kildare County Council - just in case you need them!

STORM CHECKLIST FOR HOUSEHOLDERS

- Monitor Met Éireann forecasts for your area, as well as your local authority website

- Keep your Eircode to hand

- Have your ESB Meter Point Reference Number if there is a power cut

- Know where to switch off electricity, gas and water

- Be aware of hazardous driving conditions check vehicle tyres and turn lights on

- Avoid driving in floods

- Be vigilant near bridges and rivers

- Be careful of live electricity wires near fallen trees

- Extra caution needed at coasts, rivers and lakes

- Charge phones, power banks, and check batteries in torches

- Don't use candles

- Check for any loose roof tiles

- Secure or store loose items in gardens

- Clear gutter and drain debris

- Check on neighbours or family