Nandos surprise for Kildare students getting junior cert results

The famous restaurant Nando’s has an offer for students receiving their Junior Cert tomorrow morning.

The restaurant, in Newbridge’s Whitewater Shopping Centre, is offering a free Firestarter or quarter chicken to the students who bring their results into the restaurant.

The deal includes fan favourites such as Halloumi Sticks, Houmous and peri-peri wings.

According to the restaurant chain, whether the students are drowning their sorrows or feasting in delight, they will be giving away a free Firestarter menu item to any student who brings their results into restaurant.

Nando’s results day promotion will be available in all Nando’s restaurants across Ireland to any Junior Cert student who brings in their results and ID on October 4th.

Click here for full terms and conditions. As well as the Whitewater outlet, Nando’s is also located in Dublin at St Andrews St, Mary St, Dundrum, Swords, Liffey Valley, Blanchardstown, Santry, Dun Laoghaire and Tallaght