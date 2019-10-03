Kildare retailers honoured at Londis Awards

Londis retailers from every corner of the country, including Kildare, descended on the Europe Hotel & Resort in Kerry recently for The 2019 Londis Retailing Awards.

The Londis Retailing Awards which have been running for more than 20 years, recognise stores that excel across all areas of store performance. This year over 80 Londis retailers received Londis Retailing Awards including four stores from Kildare.

The following stores were honoured with Londis Retailing Excellence Awards: Browne’s Londis Kilcock; Londis Maynooth Students Union; Casey’s Londis Newbridge and Doolan’s Londis Clane.

Congratulating retailers at the awards ceremony, Conor Hayes, Sales Director, Londis said: “In the past year, a huge improvement has been made in the standards across the Londis retail estate. The winners of this year’s awards are among the top retailers in the country. This award is recognition of the commitment and ambition demonstrated by these retailers to keep providing the highest level of service to their customers. Their focus on continually exceeding customer expectations is a testament to the hard work of their staff, for which they should be very proud. I commend them all on this wonderful achievement.”

In winning these awards, the stores were independently examined across a range of criteria including customer service, the quality of their fresh food offering, product range, and the store’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. These exemplary Londis retailers received their award in recognition of their commitment to implementing exceptionally high standards throughout their store, thereby providing an excellent customer experience to their local community.

This year’s awards were held as part of the Londis Conference 2019 entitled Londis Destination 22 which was chaired by sports journalist Evanne Ni Chuillinn. Special guest speakers included Brian O’Driscoll, Ireland rugby legend, Liam Sheedy, Manager of the Tipperary All-Ireland winning team and former All-Ireland winning camogie captain and coach on Ireland’s Fittest Family Anna Geary.