Arrests made in relation to alleged serious sexual assault in Courtown Harbour last July

Gardaí at Gorey investigating a serious sexual assault that was reported to have occurred on July 28 at approximately 12:15am in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour, Co. Wexford have today arrested four male teenagers (1 adult and three juveniles) on suspicion of rape.

All four males are being detained in Garda Stations in the South East under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1994.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have been in the Burrow area, Courtown Harbour between 10pm on Saturday Sunday 28 July, 2019, who have not already been in contact, to contact Gardaí in Gorey on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.