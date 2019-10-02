LORENZO: Council on standby to deal with possible fallen trees and flooding incidents

Kildare County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team met this morning to discuss the impending storm Lorenzo.

Kildare County Council’s response teams including roads, water, housing, fire, civil defence are on standby to deal with the impact of the storm, which it is expected will be possible trees down and flooding as a result of high winds and heavy rain

forecast on Thursday and early Friday morning.

All road users are advised to take extra precautions as there will be a risk of fallen trees and flooding throughout the county.

The main impact for the travelling public will be experienced early on Friday morning and people are advised to heed media

messages and plan accordingly.

The Council also requested the public to check on vulnerable neighbours to ensure their safety.

The public are strongly advised to leave heavy clean up operations to the appropriate service and not to put their own safety at risk, particularly in the case of fallen trees and electrical cables.

The Severe Weather Assessment Team will continue to review operations and re- convene as required.