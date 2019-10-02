Luxurious new spa opens at Kildare's Kilkea Castle

TV personality Katherine Thomas launched the new €2 million spa at Kilkea Castle in Kildare earlier today.

Katherine, who recently got married at the castle, said she was delighted to be launching the new spa, which she availed of before her big day six weeks ago, adding that it was such a great day she would 'like to do it all again'.

Described as the perfect escape for a bit of pampering and luxury, the facilities nestled in the recently restored 12th century castle, offers five relaxing treatment rooms, including a spacious couple's suite as well as a thermal suite and custom built hydrotherapy pool, steam room and sauna.

Guest's at the spa can indulge in an array of bespoke treatments including facials, hot stone massages, salt scrubs, detox wraps and waxing or a spot of yoga.

Expectant mothers can also avail of treatments which have been carefully designed to massage the mum to be into a relaxed state.

Following treatments guests can enjoy the tranquil surrounds of the relaxation suite with healthy refreshments. There is also a blow dry bar in the Beauty Lounge as well as a range of services including make up, manicures, pedicures and lash and brow tints.

There is also a fitness suite with exercise bikes, free weights, elliptical machines and treadmills.

There are currently 142 employee at the newly refurbished castle which also offers overnight stays, a golf course, several restaurants and summer concerts.

