Appeal on 15th anniversary of young Kildare man going missing

Friday is the 15th Anniversary of 20 year old Martin Doyle, who went missing from his home in Suncroft, Kildare and Gardaí continue to seek the public's assistance in trying to locate him.

Known to his friends as Murt, he is described as 5’2” in height, of thin build with short brown hair, blue eyes and a pale complexion.



When last seen Martin was wearing a navy jumper with a white stripe on the sleeve, navy tracksuit bottoms and runners. On the front of his jumper was the word Adidas in white lettering.



If you have any information on Martin, please come forward. In particular Gardaí would like to know where Martin went after he left his home in Suncroft, Kildare at 11.00am on 4th October, 2004.



Anyone with information should contact Kildare Garda Station at (045) 521222, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.