Fantastic Naas three-bed home at Esmondale has come on the market

Number 57 Esmondale, Kilcullen Road, Naas is on the market with a guide price of €235,000.

This three-bed semi-detached househas been brought to the market by Smyth Naas.

This spacious three bedroom semi-detached home is situated on a tree lined mature road in this fine development.

This property is just a short walk to the local Piper’s Hill School campus and just under a ten minute walk from Main Street Naas and its local schools, shops and many other amenities.

The Naas inner relief road is less than a five minute drive from the front door of this property. This family home with a D2 energy rating is situated on a large site with generous side access which offers potential for further expansion subject to the necessary planning permission.

There is off street parking for 3/4 cars.

The interior of this home which requires some modernisation is very spacious throughout.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hallway, living room and kitchen/dining room. Upstairs there are three bedroooms and a bathroom. This home is definitley worth a viewing.