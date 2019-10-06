Naas home at Sundays Well on tree lined street only short walk to town centre

Number 269 Sundays Well, Blessington Road, Naas is a four-bed detached home that has just come on the market.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

Smyth Naas introduce this spacious bright and modern four bedroom detached dormer bungalow in this much sought after development.

Number 269 is beautifully positioned in a mature and quiet tree lined cul-de-sac location only a short walk to Main Street Naas and its many amenities with schools, creches, shops, churches, banks and golf clubs all close by. Sundays Well is a mature development of detached homes and is perfectly situated just off the Blessington Road in Naas and this lovely family home is presented to the market in excellent condition featuring a large garden to the back and landscaped gardens to the front with off street parking for up to three cars.

The upgraded N7 is just a five minute drive from the front door of this detached residence making access to the M50 easily accessible.

The Arrow train service is available from Sallins which is just under a ten minute drive from the front door of this fine residence.

The property has a guide price of €320,000.