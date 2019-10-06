Charming Athy family home with mature gardens

Jordan Auctioneers are bringing to the market a superb detached 2,370 sq.ft residence on one acre in Athy.

Clonmoyle is superbly located, set within its own private grounds and yet within walking distance of the town centre (500 metres) and the train station (1km).

The property is also a short distance from the M9 motorway and accessible to a range of locations.

This charming home was built is the 1960’s and has been in the same ownership since that date. It is set back from the road and surrounded by mature gardens and numerous trees giving great privacy on all sides.

The accommodation is laid out over two floors comprising bright and spacious reception rooms in addition to five bedrooms (1 enuite).

The house was recently upgraded including full rewiring, plumbing with the roof completely replaced and a new boiler inserted (certs for all work available on request).

Approached by a tarmacadam drive with recessed gates (suitable for electrification) the gardens are a real feature of the property with superb mature trees, shrubs and hedges all interspersed with various flower beds and lawns.

There is also a large shed ideal for conversion into a home office, gym or studio.

The property is for sale by private treaty and Jordans are quoting €395,000 for the entire.

Additional information is available from Clive Kavanagh of the selling agents on 045 – 433550.