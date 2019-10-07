KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: One parent payment

Question: What is the One-Parent Family Payment?

Answer: The One-Parent Family Payment (OFP) is a means-tested social welfare payment for men and women under 66 who are bringing children up without the support of a partner.

To qualify for OFP you must:

l Be the parent, step-parent, adoptive parent or legal guardian of a relevant child — generally this means a child under 7 but there are some exceptions.

l Be the main carer of at least one relevant child that lives with you. OFP is not payable if parents have joint equal custody.

l Be habitually resident in Ireland (certain people, in particular EU nationals who are considered migrant workers, are exempt from the habitual residence condition).

l Not be living with a spouse, civil partner or cohabiting.

If you are separated, divorced or your civil partnership is dissolved, you must have been living apart from your spouse or civil partner for at least three months. This does not apply to cohabitants.

You may need to make efforts to get maintenance from your former spouse or partner.

Maximum rate

The maximum rate for OFP is €203 per week. If you are working, your gross earnings from insurable employment or self-employment cannot be more than €425 per week.

In general, you stop getting OFP when your child turns 7 (the exceptions are where you are caring for a child with a disability who is getting Domiciliary Care Allowance or if your partner has recently died).

If you no longer qualify for OFP, you may qualify for the Jobseeker's Transitional payment.

This is a payment for people parenting alone whose children are aged between 7 and 13.

Further information is available from citizensinformation.ie and the Citizens Information Phone Service on 0761 07 4000. Information is also available from your local Citizens Information Office at: Newbridge CIC, Cutlery Road, Newbridge, tel: 0761 07 8300; Naas CIC, Basin Street, Naas; tel: 0761 07 8280.