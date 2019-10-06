FEATURE: Busy year ahead at Rathangan school

Astronomy, aviation, dance and health education are just some of the new modules added to the reformed Transition Year programme at Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin this year.

While the TY students have already engaged with the Drive for Life programme and visited the Ploughing Championships, they have much to look forward to over the coming months under the guidance of year head, Emmet Rice.

They will actively participate in work experience, have an overnight stay in Glendalough for the Gaisce Award, visit Italy on the school tour and host the annual VarieTY Show.

“The beginning of another school year was marked with celebrations for the outgoing Leaving Cert students and their excellent results, which paved the way for offers of third level education, PLC courses, apprenticeships and employment,” said a school spokesperson.

“While the doors of the school have only been open for five weeks, the 693 students and staff members have already been very busy both in and out of the classroom.”

The incoming first year students were greeted on their first day by principal Paul Murphy and the sixth year Meitheal leaders who will act as peer mentors and aim to help the transition from primary school through a series of fun activities, meetings and trips throughout the year.

Alongside its academic achievements, the school also boasts a long tradition of sporting success. The football, soccer and basketball teams have all resumed training in preparation for their respective competitions.

While other extra-curricular groups such as the Boardgames Club, Green Schools Committee, Coirce Cainte and Book Club, to name but a few, have also reconvened.

“Each morning the Breakfast Club ensures that the busy students begin the day on a full stomach by offering cereal, toast and pancakes, allowing them to fulfil their potential with both energy and enthusiasm,” added the spokesperson.

“It is undoubtedly a school with a strong sense of community, where each student is encouraged to ‘achieve, respect, develop’ as per the school motto. On Thursday, October 3, all sixth class students along with their parents and guardians are invited to attend the open night to get a first-hand taste of all that the school has to offer.”