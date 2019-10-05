KILDARE OPINION: We need economic incentives to push us towards climate action

It has been marvellous to see such popular support for efforts to prevent climate change in a bid to keep the earth habitable for future generations.

The week before last, thousands of school students came out to make their voices heard or their bodies seen, including in Kildare.

It will be interesting in the future to see how much they will be able to do in practical terms, within their own control.

My biggest fear is that much that needs to be done has to come from a very high level in the power structures, both from a legal and political point of view.

Much of our overuse of the earth’s resources has come from the need to survive.

Most people would say that you need a job to survive; to be able to buy the materials you need for both survival and a dignified living .

But the students on the street may want to consider that even having a job is in itself likely to have to rely on overuse of scarce resources.

Look at what is needed to get your family cars on the road to drive to workplaces. How many people actually need to use petrol or diesel, and all the other materials in a car, to get to work?

Inevitably, we find very often that when it comes to a good idea for saving our planet, it means that someone has to give up their opportunity to do a job and receive a basic income.

Even if they offer to do volunteer work — some of it much more useful and less damaging to the climate than the work in many jobs — the offer of a decent basic income is lacking.

Many good planet saving ideas hit the wall when it comes to economcis and money and the need for a job. And often it is someone else who has made the sacrifice. Most people would move very quickly the save our planet if there was a social agreement to compensate them for not using fast- diminishing resources.

That is why the talk by leading barrister, Rossa Fanning SC, last week was so interesting.

He had difficult things to say about his own profession as well as others.

He was quoted on the difficult issue of insurance, its high cost, fraud and claims.

He blamed “economic incentives” for claimants, lawyers and insurance companies, for pushing up costs in negligence and personal injury claims.

He did not think fraud was high. He did not think Irish people were particularly dishonest.

But he did not think that economic incentives or financial beenefits were there for those to stop people promoting speculative legal claims.

In his address, “Does Ireland have a ‘claims culture’ problem?”, to a conference organised by the Professional Negligence Lawyers Association, and Holmes O’Malley Sexton solicitors, Mr Fanning said that nearly all that makes people uncomfortable can be explained by economic incentives.

He said that if society wants to change this behaviour, there must be a radical change to the inventives.

His advice is key to sorting the problematic claims business out — but it can be applied to climate change as well.

As a student of economics myself, I would say good incentives are necessary.