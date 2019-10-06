Sallins Tradfest 2019 boasts top quality entertainment

It’s that time of year again when the Sallins Trad Festival swings into action.

Sult na Sollán proudly presents the seventh year of Féile na Sollán with an exciting programme of events filled with music, song and dance for all age groups to enjoy.

“Many of our festival events are bilingual (i.e. English and Gaeilge),” said a spokesperson.

“This presents a great opportunity to use whatever Irish you may have, be it a lot, a little, or none — we aim to include everyone.

“On Friday evening in the Bridgewater Inn we have our main concert event which has proven to be a sell out in recent years.

“This year’s concert features Bunoscionn a local traditional music group who have enjoyed success internationally in recent years.

“Special guests on the night are Luascadh, a four piece Irish traditional music and vocal group.

“One of the highlights of this year’s festival is a talk by Linda Ervine. Linda is a language rights activist from East Belfast, Northern Ireland.”

She is a speaker and supporter of the Irish language and is the project leader of the Turas Irish language project which aims to connect people from Protestant communities to their own history with the Irish language.

“We have masterclasses in fiddle and accordion with Michael Harrison and Janine Redmond of trad band Full Set, a singing workshop with Antaine Ó Faracháin, a history walk on the Grand Canal with Liam Kenny, and a barge trip,” they added.

“On Saturday we have a dance extravaganza with the Sutton school of Irish Dancing, DDI Fashionistas-African Dance Group, World Champion Irish Dancer Danielle Walshe and a Ceili with Rita Doyle and Hayden’s set dancers.”

On Sunday the Gradam takes place, a schools singing and dancing competition between many of the local schools.

Children

“For younger children we have a circus workshop and performance with Stephen McGinley in the National School, an arts and crafts workshop, Rhymes and songs for younger kids with Julie Anne de Brún in Cáfe Grange. We also have open trad sessions on Saturday and Sunday evenings in The Railway Inn featuring Tom Moran and Jenny Dillon.

“All musicians are welcome to come along and join with us playing a few tunes and songs.”

This year’s Tradfest runs from Thursday October 3 to Sunday 6. For further details on events, bookings and tickets please visit www.feilenasollan.com or contact 0871834406.