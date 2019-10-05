Age Action open new charity store in Newbridge

The official opening of the Age Action retail store in Newbridge took place last Thursday, September 26.

Located on Edward Street, the store welcomed Paddy Connolly, CEO Age Action and Denis Nolan, Newbridge resident and landlord of the property to officially open the new shop.

The organisation said Age Action’s chain of retail stores play an important role in the organisation’s strategic goal to support people to age in place as they not only provide income but offer services such as free stock collection and house clearances as well as being a presence in communities. It’s eight stores carry a variety of contemporary and vintage clothing as well as household items and furniture donated by supporters. In addition, Age Action’s staff and volunteers can refer people to support services, as well as providing a space for older people to meet and talk.