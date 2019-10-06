Newbridge's Scoil Mhuire senior school officially opens new all-weather running track

Scoil Mhuire Senior School at Ballymany, Newbridge marked European Schools Sports Day last Friday, September 27, with the opening of their new all-weather running track.

The 470m track runs along the perimeter of their two sports fields.

“It will facilitate the physical fitness development of all children in the school by enabling them to walk, jog and run in all weather conditions,” said the school.

Scoil Mhuire Senior, well known for its many successes in Gaelic football, hurling, soccer, basketball and spikeball, also has a very successful history in athletics.

The boys team won gold in the Kildare Cumann na mBunscoil Cross Country Championship for the last two years and silver in the 2018 South Dublin Cross Country Championships against a highly competitive field.

The Scoil Mhuire girls’ team won silver in Kildare in 2018. While the school is proud of these many successes the primary focus in Scoil Mhuire Senior is not on winning but on inclusivity and the personal physical development of each child at their own pace.

Scoil Mhuire Senior achieved an Active Schools Flag in 2017 and is in the process of renewing it.

This initiative promotes inclusive physical activity throughout the school day.

Every child in the school completes a daily mile and can now do so on a fabulous running track.

“Scoil Mhuire Senior takes running seriously and fitness levels, concentration in class and well-being have improved as a result. The children are more positive, focused and happy while recognising that physical activity is fun,” added the school. Principal Gerry King worked closely with John Killeen of Killeen Civil Engineering in the creation of the track.