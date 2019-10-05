Jam made in Kildare town shortlisted for Quality Food Award

A jam, made in Kildare town has been shortlisted for the upcoming Irish Quality food Awards.

The awards recognise and celebrate the best in retail, wholesale and food service food and drink products available in Ireland, with the awards ceremony taking place at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin on 24 October.

Made by Bernard Gibney of Gibney’s Garden Preserves, Bernard’s rhubarb and hibiscus jam has been shortlisted in the Jams, Sweet Spreads and Sauces category.

Bernard, whose products have won several Blas na hEireann and Great Taste awards, explained that he was absolutely delighted with the award nod.

Bernard also carried out three cooking demonstrations as part of the Harvest Fair in Kildare town, which was held on Saturday, September 20 .

This was a great success for the town.